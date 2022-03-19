10 AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

PTI March 19, 2022 12:52 IST

PTI March 19, 2022 12:52 IST

One woman among the 10, while eight of them are first-time MLAs

The 10 MLAs, who were inducted in Bhangwant Mann-led cabinet on Saturday, sit alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and State Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Photo credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann

One woman among the 10, while eight of them are first-time MLAs

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab here on Saturday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at Punjab Bhawan here. Also read:Bhagwant Mann | Standup comic to Punjab Chief Minister Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs. All of them took the oath in Punjabi. Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Harjot Singh Bains and Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman in the cabinet, were administered the oath. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the Chief Minister. Also read:After impressive Punjab elections results, AAP gets closer to becoming a national party Punjab Governor had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The AAP bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.



Our code of editorial values