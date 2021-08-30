Other States

1 worker killed, 2 injured in reactor blast in Gujarat chemical unit

Representational Image | Four people were on duty when the blast occurred in the reactor of the factory in Gujarat’s Valsad district.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

A worker was killed and two of his colleagues injured on Monday in a blast in the reactor of a chemical factory in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said.

The incident took place at a unit of Survival Technologies Private Limited, which manufactures fine and specialty chemicals, in Sarigram GIDC in Vapi taluka, in the noon, with one worker dying on the spot and the two injured being rushed to a hospital, a Bhilad police station official said.

"One worker died of severe burn injuries. The two injured workers are in stable condition. Four people were on duty when the blast occurred in the reactor of the factory during a manufacturing process. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.


