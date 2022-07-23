₹1 lakh reward placed on former UP MLA’s son’s head

He is facing gang-rape, cheating charges, says police officer

He is facing gang-rape, cheating charges, says police officer

A reward of ₹1 lakh has been announced on a former Uttar Pradesh MLA's son, who is facing charges of gang-rape and cheating, a senior police officer said, on Friday.

Vishnu Mishra, son of former MLA Vijay Mishra from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi, has been absconding since August 2020, the officer said.

The police has already issued a look-out circular against Vishnu since September 2020, so that he cannot escape abroad, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Bhadohi) Anil Kumar said Vishnu is facing charges of serious offenses like gang rape and cheating.

A reward of ₹25,000 was announced earlier, but now it has been increased to ₹1 lakh, he said.

Additional Director General of Police of Varanasi Zone has increased the cash reward announced earlier against Vishnu, who is absconding for a long time on charges registered against him at the Gopiganj police station, Mr. Kumar said.

According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra had been booked after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari levelled charges of grabbing property, cheating and threatening to kill him.

On August 14, 2020, the police arrested Mr. Mishra from Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Vijay is currently lodged in Agra Jail and in this case, his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.