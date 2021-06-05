1 killed as villagers, cow transporters clash in U.P.

LUCKNOW

05 June 2021 03:55 IST

A person was killed and five others were injured after a group of persons transporting cows from Bulandshahr to Mewat allegedly clashed with villagers near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Six persons were transporting cows in a light truck to Mewat in Haryana when they were confronted by villagers in the Kosi Kalan area of Mathura, said a senior police officer.

One person Shera, said to be among those transporting the cows, died on the spot, said Shrish Chandra, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Mathura. Five others were injured.

