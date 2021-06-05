Other States

1 killed as villagers, cow transporters clash in U.P.

A person was killed and five others were injured after a group of persons transporting cows from Bulandshahr to Mewat allegedly clashed with villagers near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Six persons were transporting cows in a light truck to Mewat in Haryana when they were confronted by villagers in the Kosi Kalan area of Mathura, said a senior police officer.

One person Shera, said to be among those transporting the cows, died on the spot, said Shrish Chandra, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Mathura. Five others were injured.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 4:02:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/1-killed-as-villagers-cow-transporters-clash-in-up/article34731727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY