1 killed, another injured in U.P. mob attack on child-lifting suspicion

A man was killed and another seriously injured by a mob in a village in Sambhal when it mistook the two for child-lifters on Tuesday.

Raju and Ramavtar, from Chhabra village of Chandausi in Sambhal district, were taking their nephew Ravi for treatment on a motorbike to a hospital when a group of men in Jarai village attacked them.

Local sources said the child was crying because of stomach pain and the unidentified men, agitated by social media posts about the presence of alleged child-lifters in the area, mistook the uncles for culprits. They were mercilessly beaten by sticks by a mob that gradually swelled to around 300 people. By the time the police reached, the two brothers had lost consciousness. Mr. Raju passed away on the way to hospital while Mr. Ramavtar's condition remains grave.

Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, told The Hindu, “Based on video evidence collected from the spot, four persons have been arrested under charges of murder and rioting and an FIR has been registered against 14 more for rioting. We will arrest them soon. Ramavtar is stable.” He appealed to locals not to believe in rumours being spread through social media.

20 cases in two weeks

In the past two weeks, at least 20 cases have emerged from western Uttar Pradesh of rumours of ‘bachcha chor’ (child-lifters) leading a mob to attack innocent persons.

Five women from Gujarat were thrashed by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters while they were selling ropes in Shamli district on Monday. They were rescued by the police. Even mentally-ill persons are not being spared. In Bareilly, on Monday, one such man was punched and slapped for over an hour just because he had snatched a ₹10 note from the hands of a child in the marketplace as he was hungry for days.

On Tuesday, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. In a video that went viral, the woman can be seen crying and requesting people to leave her while the mob is seen thrashing her multiple times. According to police, the woman turned out to be the grandmother of the child.

Alok Singh, IG, Meerut zone, has issued an advisory against rumour-mongering over child-lifting that led to mob attacks in various districts. The police advisory said strict legal action would be taken against those found indulging in violence. “Gram pradhans and chowkidars are being directed to take necessary action to stop the spread of rumours. It has been observed that people with vested interests are making fake videos of child-lifting and are making them go viral. We are keeping a close watch on social media,” said Shlok Kumar, SP (City), Ghaziabad.