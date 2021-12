1 injured in attack by wild elephants in Assam

Villagers pay their last respects to a wild elephant which was killed after being hit by a speeding train at Kaliabor in Nagaon, Dec 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nagaon/Guwahati

18 December 2021 01:59 IST

In another incident, an elephant calf was mowed down by a train in Jorhat district

A person was severely injured and several houses were damaged by a herd of wild elephants, while an elephant calf was mowed down by a train in Assam on Friday, forest officials said.

The herd of wild elephants had come down from the proposed Kondoli reserve forest to Potani village in Nagaon district in search of food and attacked a person, injuring him seriously.

The herd also damaged several houses and destroyed paddy fields.

The injured person was admitted to the Nagaon civil hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

The male elephant calf was killed on the spot after being run down by a train in Assam’s Jorhat district, an official statement said.

The seven-month-old calf was hit by New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Bhelaguri around 3.30 a.m. while it was trying to cross the track about three km away from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, the statement said.

This was the fourth such death so far this month. Two pachyderms were killed in a single incident.

Assam is witness to increased human-elephant conflict in recent times and 71 elephants have died due to it this year alone.

Elephant attacks on the other hand claimed the lives of 61 people.