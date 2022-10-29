1 dead, several missing in landslide at power plant in Jammu’s Kishtwar

Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Ratle Power Project site in Kishtwar district, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

One person was killed and several others trapped when a portion of a tunnel of the Ratle Power Project caved in following a landslide in the Chenab valley’s Kishtwar district on Saturday evening.

Officials said one person was reported dead so far. The number of missing persons could not be ascertained immediately.

“A rescue operation is going on. One person was found dead and five others were injured. Some more people are feared trapped in the debris. The Army and police are jointly carrying out the rescue operation,” Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said.

Officials said preliminary reports suggested that a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed Saturday evening when the workers were working at the site.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said six persons of the rescue team were also trapped under the debris.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. A JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris,” Mr. Singh said, in a tweet.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the district administration “to provide all necessary assistance”.

“Deeply anguished by the mishap at the Drabshalla-Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of the injured. The Army, SDRF and police are carrying out rescue operations,” L-G Sinha said.