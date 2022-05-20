Rescue workers prepare to retrieve the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, on May 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Rescue workers brought out three workers safely.

One worker was found dead and around 10 others are trapped after an under-construction tunnel caved in on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Ramban on Thursday night.

The official said around 10 persons were believed to be trapped, after a part of the under-construction tunnel caved in around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The debris covered the entire freshly drilled opening of the T3 tunnel near Khooni Nallah at Ramban.

The rescue workers are facing a tough task as frequent shooting stones are making it harder to remove debris covering the mouth of the tunnel. The length of the tunnel is only around three meters. Most of the trapped are workers of the Sarla Company. Machines and vehicles were also damaged.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha monitored the rescue operation through video conferencing.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot. along with the deputy inspector general of police,top police officials supervising the rescue operation.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar said the operation was likely to consume more time as rock-breakers were being used to create space to reach those trapped.

