1 dead, 175 ill after having packed lunch at hospital

One person died and 175 others were taken ill after consuming packet lunch at an official function at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

Officials said one of the patients undergoing treatment for food poisoning died on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had attended the function to inaugurate the academic session of MBBS course at the medical college.

“I had also partaken of the food from the same kitchen. So far, 30 people have been discharged while 145 others are in hospital for suspected food poisoning,” Dr. Sarma said.

Officials of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.