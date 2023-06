June 14, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Patna

The Bihar government announced an increase in the development fund for MLAs and MLCs from ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore annually, an official said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said on June 13, Tuesday.

The MLAs and MLCs can now use more funds under the Chief Minister Local Area Development Scheme (CMLADS), the official said.

The hike will be effective from the current financial year 2023.