‘Victims are being branded as culprits’

Q. What has changed for you in the last one year?

We lost our father and we were forced to leave our ancestral home. My family will live with that pain forever. The pain which comes out of helplessness and anger. Helplessness because I could not save my father and anger because somewhere inside my heart I feel hurt at the way we are being put on trial.

Q. What do you have to say about the cow slaughter FIR against your family?

Yes, that is the change in the real sense, when victims are branded as culprits. The FIR filed against me and my family is essentially part of a concerted campaign to brand us as culprits and sideline the actual case of lynching and murder of my father. The entire family would have been burnt that night. That was the threat the mob issued to my mother and sister, who were crying for help. And now people are accusing us. But I have complete faith in the judiciary.

Q. What is the status of the murder case and the cow slaughter case?

Charges are yet to be framed against the 18 persons accused of my killing father. As for the cow slaughter case, it has been foisted by the culprits to counter the murder charge against them.

Q. You were thinking of becoming an IPS officer?

A. Yes, I had dreamt of becoming an IPS officer but after two major brain surgeries I don’t think I will be able to do that. The attack not only killed my father but also limited my career choices.