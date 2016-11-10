‘Milk sales up after prohibition’

While addressing Chetna Sabha at Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar underlined how ‘saat nischay’ (seven resolves) of his government had become a part of the grand alliance government’s common programme in the State and how work under these programmes had been progressing.

Mr. Kumar, who embarked on his Nischay Yatra on Wednesday, declared that the programme of giving electricity connection to every household too would begin from November 15.

Mr. Kumar said that the government’s decision to bring in prohibition had had a good impact among the people.

“As high as Rs. 10,000 crore used to be spent by the people on the consumption of alcohol but, now that much money is being saved…. since April, the sale of milk has gone up by 11 per cent in Bihar. Also the sale of sweets, honey and other eatables too has gone up considerably,” he said. He further said that critics had been saying prohibition law would not be practical and workable but they did not offer any “feedback or suggestions to the government”. “I’ve asked for their suggestions to make changes in the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act’ 2016 by November 12”, he said

The Opposition BJP observed a day-long dharna on Wednesday, taking pot shots at the relevance of ‘Nischay Yatra’. “What’s the relevance of the ‘Nischay Yatra’ when the promises made to the people of the State by the same Chief Minister during his previous yatras have not been fulfilled ... the grand alliance government cannot hide its failure by the CM’s Statewide tours,” charged State BJP leader Prem Kumar.