‘Goa will get two health institutes under AYUSH’

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Sripad Naik (Independent Charge) has said that two health institutions under the Ministry will come up in Goa.

Speaking at a public function on Tuesday, Mr. Naik, who represents North Goa Parliamentary constituency, said a National Institute of Ayurveda will be established in Dhargal, in Pernem taluk of North Goa.

He said the project report for the institute is ready and the State government has already provided 2.25 lakh square metre land for it.

The Minister also said that in the next two months, foundation stone will be laid for a post-graduate college in Ayurveda, an Ayurveda research centre, and an Ayurveda/yoga and naturopathy hospital, under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, with an estimate cost of ₹ 2.50 crore.