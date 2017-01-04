‘Goa will get two health institutes under AYUSH’

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Sripad Naik (Independent Charge) has said that two health institutions under the Ministry will come up in Goa.
Speaking at a public function on Tuesday, Mr. Naik, who represents North Goa Parliamentary constituency, said a National Institute of Ayurveda will be established in Dhargal, in Pernem taluk of North Goa.
He said the project report for the institute is ready and the State government has already provided 2.25 lakh square metre land for it.
The Minister also said that in the next two months, foundation stone will be laid for a post-graduate college in Ayurveda, an Ayurveda research centre, and an Ayurveda/yoga and naturopathy hospital, under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, with an estimate cost of ₹ 2.50 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor