‘Dinner diplomacy’ planned to resolve differences in Rajasthan Congress

A unique “dinner diplomacy” initiated in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress on the suggestion of AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat is expected to help senior party leaders iron out their differences and put up a united challenge before the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will host the first dinner at his residence on October 3.

Mr. Kamat is learnt to have floated the idea at a party meeting here recently in a bid to increase interaction among leaders and evolve a common ground on which the issues for fighting the next State Assembly elections could be identified. These issues will be fine-tuned later to generate public opinion.

Displaying a healthy tradition, Mr. Gehlot extended the first invite to octogenarian party leader and former Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia by visiting the latter's residence on Monday.

According to political observers, this gesture will go a long way in bridging the gap between different generations of Congress leaders.

Even as Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot insisted while talking to reporters that inviting party leaders on dinner was “not a policy or strategy”, observers here feel that this practice will help remove doubts in party cadre about the existence of two or more power centres in conflict with each other.

Mr. Pilot is likely to host the next dinner about a fortnight after the dinner at Mr. Gehlot's residence in Civil Lines here. An important aspect of eating together is also related to rejection of speculations about different factions trying to undermine each other in the State's politics and, in turn, giving benefit to the BJP.

According to party sources, the hosts have to follow a protocol for inviting guests to the dinner. The guest list will be limited and will include AICC general secretaries and secretaries, sitting and former PCC chiefs, former Chief Ministers, Governors and Union Ministers and the sitting and former Leaders of Opposition.

If the practice continues till the 2018 Assembly elections, the interactions among senior Congress leaders are likely to help set an agenda for the polls and guide the party workers during the election campaign. The present strength of Congress members in the State Assembly is just 21.