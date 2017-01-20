Other States

‘Dangal’ actor Zaira’s Twitter battle with Vijay Goel

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a real-life ideological wrestling, 16-year-old actor Zaira Wasim on Friday was seen defending burqa (veil) on micro-blogging site Twitter while taking on Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel for his remarks on veil and comparing it with her struggle.

The Twitter storm was triggered by Mr. Goel’s tweet, while referring to a painting depicting two women, one in the veil and another caged naked. “This painting tells a story similar to that of Zaira Wasim,” Mr. Goel said, while tagging the Dangal actor, who played the younger Geeta Phogat.

Yet to come out of the controversy after tendering Facebook apology and deleting it later in the wake of trolling, Zaira retorted to Mr. Goel: “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free. Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine,” she wrote.

Zaira’s remarks sparked furore online. “Kashmir has given to all of us more than what we deserved. I am sure this storm will pass,” wrote Indian Administrative Services (IAS) topper Shah Faesal.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:35:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/%E2%80%98Dangal%E2%80%99-actor-Zaira%E2%80%99s-Twitter-battle-with-Vijay-Goel/article17067245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY