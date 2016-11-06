‘Consensus lacking among Maoist groups for talks with govt.’

Though the Centre is open for discussion to end the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), there is no consensus among Maoist leaders for talks under the framework of the Constitution, Senior Security Adviser in Ministry of Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar said this after meeting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here, in the aftermath of the October 24 Malkangiri encounter where 28 rebels were gunned down by security personnel.

Kumar, however, said his meeting with the Odisha Chief Minister was not part of an exercise to take stock of the situation in the wake of threat issued by the Maoist groups to take revenge for the October 24 encounter.

“It has been a long time since a courtesy visit was pending to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Since I was busy with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, this meeting got delayed,” he said.

Kumar said the Home Ministry has always asked them (Maoists) to shun violence, lay down arms and come for discussion to resolve the issue.

“Some top leaders have also agreed for discussion. But they could never come to consensus for the talks. We are still open to talks on LWE issues,” Kumar said adding that innocent people are killed by Maoists after being branded as betrayers or police informers.

“Whenever we are successful in any operation, they term it stage-managed or fake encounter. But what about our people being killed by them and the innocent public they kill terming as betrayers or police informers,” Kumar asked.

Replying a question on the recent Malkangiri encounter incident, Kumar said, “The number of Maoists have been reduced in Malkangiri area. Therefore they are working along with Vishakhapatnam camps.”

He said the recent operations by the Odisha Police and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds was a result of great co-ordination.

As the Maoists continue violence in Kalahandi district and some other places, Kumar said anti-Maoist operations is the mission and duty of the security personnel. - PTI