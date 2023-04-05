ADVERTISEMENT

Orthodox Syrian Christian Church head meets PM, lauds development and flags ‘isolated problems against Christian churches’

April 05, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Obviously there will be complaints and and they will continue to be expressed. I hope there is a round table conference for finding the issues and solving them, says Baselios Marthoma Mathews.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Supreme head, of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Parliament on April 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter/V Muraleedharan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the Supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Christian Church of India Baselios Marthoma Mathews in Parliament, where the latter supported development programmes run by the government and also spoke of what he termed as “isolated problems in different regions against Christian churches”.

“I met Prime Minister Modi as I was in New Delhi for Easter services. Prime Minister Modi knows our church very well, as our church is in Gujarat as well. He knows about the Church’s institutions like education and charity that are run across India,” said Baselios Marthoma Mathews.

He added that he was supportive of “programmes the government of India is doing for development.” But interestingly added that there had been some “isolated problems” in different regions against Christian churches. “Obviously there will be complaints and and they will continue to be expressed. I hope there is a round table conference for finding the issues and solving them,” he said.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan during his meeting with Mr. Modi. The meeting was described by Mr. Muraleedharan as “productive”.

Interestingly, the BJP has planned a special outreach campaign aimed at wooing minorities and stepping up pressure against the Kerala government. In line with its plan, the party will record testimonies of beneficiaries for its “Nanni Modi” (thank you, Modi) campaign. The party has been trying to get traction in Kerala and meetings between senior party leaders and various members of the Christian community have been happening at regular intervals.

