OROP shows government’s commitment to veterans: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister meets ex-servicemen during 3-day visit to Ladakh

The decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll out ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) scheme, ending a decades long wait, was a testimony to the government’s unwavering commitment towards the welfare and satisfaction of the veterans, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

“Our aim is to take care of you in the same way as you all have taken care of the security of the country,” Mr. Singh said addressing veterans in Leh during his three day visit to Ladakh. He interacted with 300 veterans, including Ashok Chakra winner Naib Subedar (Honorary) Chhering Mutup (Retd) and Maha Vir Chakra winner Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd).

Listing various measures taken by the government for the welfare of veterans, Mr. Singh said a number of steps have been taken to address the issue of resettlement, including organising job fairs through Directorate General Resettlement, in which a large number of veterans were given employment.

Later, Mr. Singh met the elected representatives of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Leh, Kargil and officials in Leh. During his visit, he will also inaugurate infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and interact with troops deployed in the region.