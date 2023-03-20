OROP arrears case | Supreme Court refuses to accept Centre’s sealed cover note

March 20, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The Supreme Court on March 20 refused to accept a sealed cover note submitted by Centre in the One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears case.

“I am personally averse to sealed covers, there has to be transparency in court,” said Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

“This is about implementing orders, what can be secret here. We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in SC...this is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice,” he said.

The bench is currently hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement’s (IESM) plea over payment of OROP dues.

The top court had earlier directed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to file a three-page note specifying the exact quantum of arrears due to be paid under the OROP scheme while noting that it is “sad” that four lakh retired defence personnel have already died waiting for their pension.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had ordered the government to also detail the modalities of the payment of OROP and “prioritisation” of disbursement, that is, first to defence widows and the oldest of retirees, in the note.

