ADVERTISEMENT

OROP arrears case | Supreme Court refuses to accept Centre’s sealed cover note

March 20, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

There has to be transparency in court, said CJI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Indian Supreme Court building. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on March 20 refused to accept a sealed cover note submitted by Centre in the One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears case.

“I am personally averse to sealed covers, there has to be transparency in court,” said Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

ALSO READ
Union Cabinet approves pending One-Rank-One-Pension revision for veterans

“This is about implementing orders, what can be secret here. We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in SC...this is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice,” he said.

The bench is currently hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement’s (IESM) plea over payment of OROP dues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court had earlier directed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to file a three-page note specifying the exact quantum of arrears due to be paid under the OROP scheme while noting that it is “sad” that four lakh retired defence personnel have already died waiting for their pension.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had ordered the government to also detail the modalities of the payment of OROP and “prioritisation” of disbursement, that is, first to defence widows and the oldest of retirees, in the note.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US