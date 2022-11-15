Orissa High Court refuses to entertain pleas on Assistant Section Officer recruitment results

November 15, 2022 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Cuttack

Nearly 1,104 aspirants were qualified for the post and 20 aspirants had approached the court alleging irregularities in evaluations

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Orissa High Court. File photo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to publish the final merit list of the selected candidates along with the marks they have secured and the cut-off marks for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts. The written examination was held on August 27 this year and the results were published on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refusing to entertain a batch of writ petitions on the matter, Justice A.K. Mohapatra however, directed the Commission to publish the results of the recruitment examinations as per the government recruitment policy of 2016. At least 20 unsuccessful aspirants alleging irregularities in evaluations had approached the High Court seeking judicial intervention.

Apropos of an advertisement made in December, 2021 for recruitment of 796 ASOs, the OPSC had come out with a corrigendum in February this year announcing that the merit list of ASO aspirants will contain only the roll numbers of selected candidates along with their caste and gender. Marks secured by the selected candidates will not be reflected in the merit list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the written examination and 1,104 were qualified, which was approximately 1.5 times more than the advertised vacancies. The final list will be out after document verification and a skill test.

Trending

  1. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  2. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  3. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  4. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
  5. Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup

Refuting the allegations of irregularities as baseless and false, the OPSC has clarified that the answer keys, cut-off marks and individual candidates’ marks will be published on the official website after the publication of the final results.

Counsels of the petitioners argued their cases pointing out several anomalies in the corrigendum which was not per the recruitment policy of 2016. They also mentioned that transparency was not maintained in the entire process of selection and meritorious students did not find their names in the provisional list published on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US