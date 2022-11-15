  1. EPaper
Orissa High Court refuses to entertain pleas on Assistant Section Officer recruitment results

Nearly 1,104 aspirants were qualified for the post and 20 aspirants had approached the court alleging irregularities in evaluations

November 15, 2022 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Cuttack

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Orissa High Court. File photo.

A view of Orissa High Court. File photo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to publish the final merit list of the selected candidates along with the marks they have secured and the cut-off marks for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts. The written examination was held on August 27 this year and the results were published on November 7.

Refusing to entertain a batch of writ petitions on the matter, Justice A.K. Mohapatra however, directed the Commission to publish the results of the recruitment examinations as per the government recruitment policy of 2016. At least 20 unsuccessful aspirants alleging irregularities in evaluations had approached the High Court seeking judicial intervention.

Apropos of an advertisement made in December, 2021 for recruitment of 796 ASOs, the OPSC had come out with a corrigendum in February this year announcing that the merit list of ASO aspirants will contain only the roll numbers of selected candidates along with their caste and gender. Marks secured by the selected candidates will not be reflected in the merit list.

Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the written examination and 1,104 were qualified, which was approximately 1.5 times more than the advertised vacancies. The final list will be out after document verification and a skill test.

Refuting the allegations of irregularities as baseless and false, the OPSC has clarified that the answer keys, cut-off marks and individual candidates’ marks will be published on the official website after the publication of the final results.

Counsels of the petitioners argued their cases pointing out several anomalies in the corrigendum which was not per the recruitment policy of 2016. They also mentioned that transparency was not maintained in the entire process of selection and meritorious students did not find their names in the provisional list published on November 7.

