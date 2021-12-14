Orissa HC orders postponement of State film awards ceremony

BHUBANESWAR

14 December 2021 00:45 IST

Two films selected for awards are remakes, says petitioner

The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to postpone the 31st Odisha State Film Awards 2019 ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.

A single judge Bench headed by Justice Arindam Sinha made the ruling after hearing a plea filed by Odia film-maker Bobby Islam that said two films selected for awards in several categories were remakes.

Justice Sinha said, “The ceremony scheduled to be held tomorrow [Tuesday] will stand postponed. The State, through its concerned functionary, will re-evaluate all entries for awards.”

The court also directed the State Government to re-evaluate films chosen for State awards. “On such re-evaluation, the result will be made known to the petitioner and all concerned. In the event the petitioner reports to this court that his grievance has been taken care of or there is required adjudication, the ceremony will be held post order of disposal of the writ petition,” it said.

Remake of Korean film

Mr. Islam said he was aggrieved that his film, Chhabirani, was ignored by the jury appointed by the State Culture Department. He said the films Khusi and Golmal Love of Tarang Cine Productions, which were chosen for several awards, were remakes of the Korean film Hope and the Punjabi film Carry on Jatta respectively.

Mr. Islam said, “In fact, Khusi, which has been adjudged the winner in five categories, has been remade frame by frame.”

The film-maker said an advertisement had been put up on the website of the Department of Culture inviting applications for the State film awards in 27 categories and the 8th Odisha State Tele Awards 2019 in 20 categories. He said the rules stipulated that only original films made in Odia language or Odia tribal language should be nominated for awards.

Mr. Islam accused the jury of gross violation of selection guidelines to favour a few films. Earlier, several film critics had raised objections to the composition of the jury, which was headed by former IAS officer Rabi Narayan Senapati.