Organisation representing Pasmanda Muslims supports Waqf (Amendment) Bill

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz representatives advocated for a fresh survey of the Waqf properties and argued in favour of participation of Pasmanda Muslims in the board

Published - September 19, 2024 11:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Sobhana K. Nair,Ziya Us Salam
Ali Anwar Ansari said that not inviting the first body fighting for Pasmanda Muslims to the panel deliberations showed “the motives of the Government”. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) has expressed support for Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, calling it an “important step” to eliminate corruption in the management of Waqf properties. The representatives from the organisation had deposed before the Joint Committee constituted to deliberate on the legislation.

Incidentally, the AIPMM is different from Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (PMM), founded by former Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari back in 1998. The PMM was not part of the presentation made before the Joint Committee. Mr. Ansari said that not inviting the first body fighting for Pasmanda Muslims to the panel deliberations showed “the motives of the government”.

“We have not been invited. Ours is the original Mahaz. We oppose the proposed amendments in the Bill as the Government wants to grab the community’s land. We will definitely meet the committee when invited,” he said.

He argued those claiming to represent the Mahaz and supporting the Bill “have been propped up by the BJP following Narendra Modi’s call about Pasmanda Muslims two years back”.

Though the Mahaz expressed a few objections, the omission of “Waqf by Users” in the bill is significant. “At present, there is no restriction on the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf committees. Therefore, there is no justification for bringing this provision in the bill,” the Mahaz representative argued with the panel.

At the same time, the Mahaz argued in favour of the participation of Pasmanda Muslims in the board. “Representation of women and Pasmanda (OBC) Muslim community should be ensured in the Waqf Board so that their problems and concerns get a proper representation,” the organisation said in its presentation. Going a step further, the Mahaz argued for “ensuring” 50% reservation for Pasmandas in Waqf boards.

The organisation advocated for a fresh survey of the Waqf properties. “The Waqf properties of people who lived in India before partition and died (abroad) after independence should be re-surveyed so that these properties can be used for social welfare,” the organisation said in its survey.

