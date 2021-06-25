Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) federations threaten indefinite strike

Write to Rajnath against its corporatisation

The three main recognised federations of defence civilian employees of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) have threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the Union Cabinet decision to split the organisation into seven corporate entities.

They have jointly written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary Defence Production (DP) Raj Kumar protesting against the “arbitrary, one-sided and biased decision” in violation of all the previous written agreements and assurances, and demanded it be withdrawn.

“It is astonishing that when negotiations are pending, conciliation process is inconclusive, in the absence of the federations in the conciliation meeting held on June 15, 2021, the Government has taken a hurried decision to corporatise the OFB into seven entities,” the federations said in the letter dated June 23.

On June 16, the Cabinet approved the corporatisation plan to turn the OFB, which has 41 factories, into seven fully government-owned corporate entities for better management and improvement of efficiency.

The letter stated that the Secretary DP had agreed to arrange a meeting with the Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) formed to oversee the corporatisation to discuss about the alternate proposals given by the federations.

“It is a clear case of betrayal by the Government, because Secretary, DP himself has asked the federations to give a viable alternate and robust proposal to MoD which would be submitted to the EGOM for a discussion with the federations, so that OFB could achieve the higher expectations of its customers, being in the Government set up itself,” it said.

‘Hasty process’

The federations strongly feel that the entire process to corporatise the OFB is “stage-managed, hasty and took in a hurried manner, without any application of mind about the impact of this decision on the defence preparedness of our country and also about the future and service conditions of 76,000 employees”.

The letter noted that employees were recruited as Central government employees, and as per Article 309 of the Constitution, there was no mention in their appointment letters that their status would be changed during the service period and would have to work in Corporation or Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Earlier, based on a conciliation settlement reached on October, 09, 2020, the three recognised federations decided to defer the indefinite strike notice given by them.

The letter alleged that “without giving any importance” to the goodwill extended by the federations, “total injustice is meted out to the employees of OFB”, because the government has “abruptly closed the door for negotiation by arbitrarily” deciding to corporatise the OFB. Due to this, the federations have announced their plan to go on an indefinite strike.

The federations, as well as three other associations, have called for a joint meeting on June 27 for broader unity to fight back against “the most dangerous decision taken” by the government, a joint circular issued on June 23 said.