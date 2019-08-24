Ordnance Board employees call off strike

Employees under the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), who had been on strike since August 14 against the alleged privatisation, called off their protest after a meeting with officials of the Defence Ministry.

“After deliberations, it was agreed to recommend to the government to establish a high-level committee to interact with employees’ federations to examine their concerns and other aspects of the proposed entity,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. However, the statement added that the Secretary of the Department of Defence Production (DDP) had reiterated that the proposed corporatisation of the OFB was under examination.

Leaders of the federations and the Secretary of the DDP sat down for the fourth round of talks on Friday. The labour leaders voiced concern about the proposed corporatisation and suggested that their views be considered while the plan was prepared for increasing the turnover of the proposed entity.