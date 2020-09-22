2G case | Delhi High Court reserves order on plea for early hearing

New Delhi:

The ED and CBI have sought an early hearing as Justice Brijesh Sethi, who is hearing their appeals, will demit the office on November 30.

The Delhi High Court reserved its order on Tuesday on plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for an early hearing in the appeal against the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G case.

Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved the verdict after hearing all the parties in the case. The ED and CBI have sought an early hearing as Justice Sethi, who is hearing their leave to appeals, will demit the office on November 30.

The agencies has argued that if the part-heard matter is heard afresh by another bench, it will cost more for the public exchequer.