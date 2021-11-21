‘Order exposes BJP’s anti-quota mindset’

Selja slams new Haryana Govt. order

Attacking the Haryana Government over its notification regarding the creamy layer for the reservation of Backward Classes, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the new norms would deprive the children of Group “D” government employees, farmers and skilled workers of the benefits of reservation. Also, the order did not adhere to the norms laid down by the Central Government.

Charging that it was an “attempt to re-publish the notifications cancelled by the Supreme Court”, Ms. Selja said that according to the new creamy layer norms notification, the annual income from all sources had been fixed at ₹6 lakh, taking away the right of reservation of children of Group “D” employees, farmers and others.

“It is not only against the law, but also different from the norms laid down by the Central Government on the guidelines of the Supreme Court judgment in the Indra Sawhney case, according to which the salary of socially backward employees and agricultural income of the farmers are not included in the annual income,” said Ms. Selja.

The Congress leader said the State Government was following the creamy layer norms of the Central Government from the year 1995 to 2016, but the BJP Government brought new notifications in the year 2016 regarding the new creamy layer criterion to divide the backward classes and deny them the benefits of reservation. Ms. Selja said the Central Government was considering those as financially weak with an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh, but in Haryana, the gross annual income for the Backward Classes for reservation has been fixed at ₹6 lakh.

“Further, under this new notification, the children of existing A and B category officers have been deprived of the right of reservation, whereas according to the notification of the Central Government, only directly appointed A category officers or officers promoted before the age of 40 years have been considered in the creamy layer,” said Ms. Selja, adding that the new notification revealed the “anti-reservation” mindset of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Hearing a petition challenging the notifications issued on August 17, 2016 and August 28, 2018 by the Haryana Government sub-classifying the Backward Classes solely on economic basis while fixing the criteria for creamy layer, the Supreme Court had in August directed the State to issue fresh notifications in three months.