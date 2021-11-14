Watch | Orange seller Harekala Hajabba wins Padma Shri

14 November 2021 18:35 IST

A video on the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award who built a school for Harekala village with his hard earned money

In the 1990s, Harekala Hajabba was making a living by selling oranges at the Central Market in Mangaluru.

Today, in his 60s, he is a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.

His inspiring story began when one day, a foreigner asked him the price of 1 kg of oranges.

Hajabba could not answer as he did not know English.

Fearing that future generations of the Harekala village would face a similar situation, Hajabba decided to open a primary school. The school was started on June 17, 2000.

It later became a government school and the high school section was opened in 2007.

The school now teaches classes 1 to 10.

The classrooms in his school are named after different achievers.

The class 9 rooms are named after astronaut Kalpana Chawla, while the class 8 rooms are named after Rani Abbakka. The staffroom is named after Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and the office and laboratory are named after Swami Vivekananda.

Hajabba built the school with grants from the government, companies and from donors.

He initially contributed ₹5,000, which were his savings from selling oranges.

Hajabba’s present goal is to ensure that a Pre-University college is set up in the village

Before Hajabba built his school, students from Harekala had to walk 3 km to reach the nearest aided schools.

Hajabba’s achievements have become a subject of study in undergraduate courses in Mangaluru, Davangere and Kuvempu universities.

Additionally, Kannada-medium schools in Kerala have included him in their syllabus for Class VIII and Class X students.