Optional Class 12 exams in Sept., says CBSE

The optional exams for improvement of performance in Class 12 board examination are proposed to be held in September, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday.
The results of the exams, which were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, were announced last month on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
The compartment examination for Classes 10 and 12 are also being planned in September while dates will be announced soon, the board said.
“The optional examination for Class 12 students, whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme and wish to improve their performance, are proposed to be conducted in September, along with the compartment examination for both Class 10 and 12 students. Dates will be announced soon,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
“The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final,” he added.
While the regular candidates have been asked to approach their schools, private candidates are required to apply directly using the link on the board’s website by August 22.
“A candidate will be examined only in the syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Students must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as well as curriculum for the year of examination and scheme of studies carefully before filling the form,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.
