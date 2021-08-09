Opposition walks out as government brings in Bills without notice in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI:

09 August 2021 20:23 IST

Not given enough time to prepare for important legislations, say MPs.

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha staged a walkout on Monday saying additional Bills, including an important one on taxation, were added in the supplementary list of business for the day at the last minute, depriving them of the time needed to prepare for the discussions.

As the Upper House reconvened at 3.30 p.m. after a 15-minute adjournment due to disruptions, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised a point of order. He said the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were added in the supplementary list of business and members received the revised list at 2.15 p.m. He questioned how members could argue on such important Bills with just one or two hours’ notice.

“We don’t support such wrong things so we walk out,” Mr. Kharge said.

Reacting to the Congress leader’s statement, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said it was Mr. Kharge’s party that had requested for another Bill that was in the list of business, the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, to be taken up on Tuesday. He said because of that request, the other two Bills were added in the supplementary list. Besides, he added, the Bills had been circulated to all MPs on Friday.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the rules did not have any provision for a supplementary list of business, while DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said the Taxation Bill was a very important one and members were not prepared to speak on the same, before walking out.

After the Opposition MPs walked out, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said: “The business to be taken up in the House is under the power of the chairman so the issue of supplementary [LOB] and re-alignment of order is alright. Ruling party has the right to give supplementary and Chairman can decide.”

Earlier, when the House met at 2 p.m. after two adjournments in the pre-noon session, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed the House that there would be changes in the agenda for the day. The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that was listed for the day was to be replaced by the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and instead of the appropriation bills, the House will take up a bill to establish a central university in Ladakh.

This change in agenda was opposed by the Opposition. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien said the members were not given due notice about this change in business.

“We have passed 30 bills at an average of 10 minutes per bill. Only 11% of the bills passed are scrutinised by a Parliamentary Committee. The Prime Minister has answered zero questions on the floor of the , howevr, ouse in the last six years,” he said.

Mr. Kharge also said that members were denied enough time to prepare for a bill. “We prepare for the bills that are listed but you change it as per your will without informing us. We have been fighting for 20-25 days demanding a discussion on Pegasus which has been denied to us,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, however, said the supplementary business was circulated well in advance. “You should have prepared for it. And it is not as if even if you are prepared you will debate any of these bills,” the Minister said.