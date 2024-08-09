Opposition walkout, boycott over Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s “tone”

The Opposition boycotted Rajya Sabha proceedings on the final day of Parliament’s Budget session, after a serious disagreement with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on alleged derogatory remarks made against Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari. The treasury benches moved a censure motion against the Opposition’s conduct, with allies calling for punitive measures against Opposition leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a sharp exchange of words between Mr. Dhankhar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who criticised the Chairman’s “tone” and “body-language”.

‘Sorted in the chamber’

The confrontation began at noon, the beginning of the Question Hour, when the Congress’ Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh asked about the status of the Chairman’s ruling on a written complaint from the Congress asking him to expunge Mr. Tiwari’s remarks against Mr. Kharge, made on August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar said that the BJP member had actually praised Mr. Kharge in Sanskrit. Noting that “people don’t apologise when they praise”, he claimed that the matter had already been amicably sorted out between the two in his presence in his chamber.

However, Mr. Kharge insisted on a clarification on the floor of the House. “You should say the same thing you have explained to me in the chamber… It is better that you do it in the House,” he said. The Opposition then clamoured for an apology from Mr. Tiwari, with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari both explaining that the BJP MP’s tone and tenor had been derogatory.

‘Unacceptable tone’

At this point, the Chairman allowed Ms. Bachchan to speak, calling her the last speaker on the issue. “Main kalakar hoon, body language samajhti hoon, expression samajhti hoon... par sir, mujhe maaf kariyega magar apka tone jo hai (I am an artist, I understand body language and expression. Forgive me but your tone) is not acceptable. We are colleagues sir, [though] you may be sitting on the chair,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar hit back, saying he did not want to be schooled. “You may be anybody. You may be a celebrity. You have to understand the decorum. I will not bear it. Never carry an impression that only you build reputations. We come here with reputations. We live up to reputations,” he retorted.

‘MP, not celebrity’

As TMC MP Sushmita Dev objected to the remarks, saying that Ms. Bachchan was an MP and not a celebrity in the House, Mr. Dhankhar shot back saying, “A senior member of the Parliament has no licence to run down the reputation of the chair, to question tone and tenor.”

Mr. Dhankhar accused Mr. Kharge of trying to convert the House into “an epicentre of disturbance” and criticised the Opposition for “disrespecting” democracy and the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

A seething Opposition, who were not allowed to respond, staged a joint walkout and did not return for the rest of the day.

After the walkout, Ms. Bachchan told reporters that she had objected to the tone used by the Chair. “We are not school children. I was upset with the tone and especially when the LoP stood up to speak, his mic was switched off. How can you do this? If he is not going to be heard in the House, then what are we doing? On top of that, every time [they are] using words which are unparliamentary,” she said.

Punitive action

After the Opposition’s walk out, the treasury benches spent the rest of the Question Hour in slamming their conduct. The Leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda moved a “censure motion” against the Opposition. All members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance criticised the Opposition and called for punitive action against their behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary called for the suspension of the errant members, while Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha accused Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (whom he did not name but referred to as the “highest authority” of the party) of instigating the confrontation. Praful Patel, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, the Republican Party of India’s Ramdas Athawale, and G.K. Vasan of the Tamil Maanila Congress were among the others who slammed the Opposition walkout, calling it an unprecedented act of misconduct.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, the 92-year-old leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) told Mr. Dhankhar: “You tried to solve the problem between Ghanshayam Tiwari and the Leader of the Opposition. You have called both of them to their chamber and resolved the matter.”

‘Deeply hurt’

In his concluding remarks later in the day, the Chairman said he holds every member in high regard and has no personal issue with anyone, adding that he is deeply hurt at the use of intemperate language without any premise, and the decision to get traction by going to the media.

“My chamber, chamber of Chairmen of the Council of States, the House of Elders, the Upper House, has been labelled that something that happens there is closed door, a disinformation, that what I discussed with Mr. Tiwari was only with him. If truth takes wings, the nation blossoms,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.