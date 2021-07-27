National

‘Opposition unity will automatically happen,’ says Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during their meeting in New Delhi, July 27, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

A united opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a given, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has also demanded a judicial probe into the Pegasus cyber attack.

"Opposition unity will automatically happen," Ms Banerjee said. When asked if she will lead such a consortium of opposition parties she said, "India will lead and we shall follow."

While the Lok Sabha elections are still some time away, she said that the preparations have to begin right away.

On Pegasus, she urged the BJP government to call for an all-party meeting to clear the air on its role in the whole issue. "The Prime Minister should call for an all-party meeting and consult us. There should be a Supreme Court monitored probe," she said.

On meeting Mr Modi, she said that it was a courtesy call and that she was following the Constitutional protocol. She also met three senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

She will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Ms Banerjee also said that both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will be meeting in next few days.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Seven Opposition parties write to President urging him to instruct govt to discuss farmers’ issues, Pegasus in Parliament

Extend date to accept suggestions on draft plan till August 31, says BJP

Kateel, Arun Singh visit Yediyurappa before meeting of legislators

Centre seeks extension till January 9 for framing rules on CAA, Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha

INSACOG sequenced over 57,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes since Dec: Govt

Parliament passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill

COVID-19 | Vaccination of children likely to start from August

Response to polytechnic courses is poor though jobs are aplenty

Kerala Health Minister Veena George says State Allied and Healthcare Council to come into being in September

Harappan-era city Dholavira inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Only 90 out of 596 SC students awarded National Overseas Scholarships in 2020-21, says Union Minister

Inter-State border disputes can only be resolved with mutual cooperation, Centre a facilitator: Govt

Stalin wishes Uddhav Thackeray for his birthday

Modi tells BJP MPs to ‘expose’ Opposition for disrupting Parliament despite govt assurances

Over 60 tourists stranded in H.P.'s Kinnaur after landslides block roads

Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty says the government will consider review of service conditions of pre-primary employees

Sabarimala Mel Shanthi: Devaswom Board plans to hold consultations with stakeholders to evolve consensus on reservation for Malayala Brahmins

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea saying right to health has taken back seat

Kerala High Court declines to interfere with panel formation in Lakshadweep to recommend medical evacuation of critical patients

Indian Navy joins exercise along east African coast

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 5:50:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/opposition-unity-will-automatically-happen-says-mamata-banerjee/article35561848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY