‘Opposition unity will automatically happen,’ says Mamata Banerjee

After meeting PM Modi in New Delhi, the West Bengal CM also demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the Pegasus issue

A united opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a given, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has also demanded a judicial probe into the Pegasus cyber attack.

"Opposition unity will automatically happen," Ms Banerjee said. When asked if she will lead such a consortium of opposition parties she said, "India will lead and we shall follow."

While the Lok Sabha elections are still some time away, she said that the preparations have to begin right away.

On Pegasus, she urged the BJP government to call for an all-party meeting to clear the air on its role in the whole issue. "The Prime Minister should call for an all-party meeting and consult us. There should be a Supreme Court monitored probe," she said.

On meeting Mr Modi, she said that it was a courtesy call and that she was following the Constitutional protocol. She also met three senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

She will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Ms Banerjee also said that both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will be meeting in next few days.