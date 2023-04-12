HamberMenu
Opposition unity is a confederacy of corrupt parties: Anurag Thakur

Mr. Thakur claimed that the ongoing talks for Opposition unity would fail as they were “immersed” in corruption, had no policy, intention or leadership, nor any ability to compete with the PM’s achievements

April 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur. File.

Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on April 12 termed the ongoing efforts at forging a unified Opposition as “not an alliance but a confederacy of corrupt parties.”

“When parties immersed in the quagmire of corruption come together, a ‘thugbandhan’ is formed. People know that they have no policy, no intention, no leadership. These gimmicks will not hide their corruption,” Mr. Thakur said, speaking to the media even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other Opposition leaders met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi for talks on a unified grouping.

‘Thugbandhan’

“In fact, this is not an alliance but a confederacy of corrupt parties. When there is a flaw in the intention, the public never votes and this is what is happening with these parties. Public is denying them again and again. In 2014 and 2019, they formed a ‘thugbandhan’ here, but the result was the same. The people rejected the corrupt parties and formed the government with absolute majority twice under the leadership of Modi ji. No matter how many alliances are formed, the public has again made up its mind to raise the lotus in all the upcoming elections,” he claimed.

“The competition of this alliance is with [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi ji, who has been serving the country for 22 years first as CM and now as PM with full honesty and clean image without taking any leave. India, which was in fragile five economies in 2014 is today in the top five,” Mr. Thakur said. “Today we are number one in steel and milk production, number two in mobile production. India is the fastest growing large economy in the world. India is number three in startups ecosystem. There is no competition anywhere. We thank the public that they made Modi ji the Prime Minister so that the work of Covid management could be done, good work could be done,” he added.  

“When the country is rising all over the world due to Modi’s policies”, the opposition was “gathering on one platform to save their political existence,” the Minister said.

Top News Today

