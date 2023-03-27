Opposition unity a zero-sum game

March 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - New Delhi

In a zero-sum game, on the first day of Parliament after disqualification of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition ranks on March 27 gained an ally in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has so far stayed away from all joint opposition events, but lost an old ally Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), which, irked by Mr. Gandhi’s “denigrating” comments on Savarkar, pulled back.

TMC MPs — Prasun Banerjee from the Lok Sabha and Jawhar Sircar from the Rajya Sabha — participated in the daily strategy meeting hosted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In the afternoon, they also participated in the opposition protest march from the Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk. And the duo also attended the evening meeting called again by Mr. Kharge, inviting all floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament for dinner at his residence. A total of 19 opposition parties attended the dinner meeting. The former presidents of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi, were also present.

“The BJP has crossed the line. Democracy, Parliament, federalism and the Constitution have to be saved. The Opposition is united in this cause,” Derek O’ Brien, Trinamool Parliamentary Party leader, Rajya Sabha, said, explaining, why his party, after days of remaining isolated from the rest of Opposition decided to join in on Monday. At the same time, by sending in MPs and not the floor leaders for these events, the party has signalled that it isn’t ready to go all the way through yet. The party maintains that the Congress can’t have double standards, expecting collaboration in Delhi while making personal attacks against the TMC leadership in State. They are particularly miffed with Congress State president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘God-like figure’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attended the morning strategy meeting, but the party did not send a representative for the opposition march or for the dinner. Party president Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing Shiv Garjana rally at Malegaon on Sunday, categorically warned Mr. Gandhi not to insult Savarkar who is a “God-like figure” and not to make statements that can create fissures.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, that had been keeping away from the opposition morning strategy meeting, especially since it is hosted by Mr. Kharge in his room inside Parliament, while attending the protest, made an exception on Monday, when the party’s Rajya Sabha leader Keshav Rao walked into the meeting.

To a question whether Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification is an inflection point for the Opposition, Mr. Rao told The Hindu that the issue is far larger than Mr. Gandhi. “This is an era of regional parties. Whether it is us in Telangana or the TMC in West Bengal, we are the strongest forces to resist the BJP. And we can move forward together, only when the Congress acknowledges this fact,” he said.