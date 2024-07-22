Opposition tried to silence me in Parliament: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

A day before the presentation of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 said the Union Budget 2024 will set the “direction of our journey for next five years and set strong foundation for Viksit Bharat”.

“Positive outlook, investment, and performance define India, it is at the peak of opportunities,” Mr. Modi said ahead of the start of Parliament’s Budget Session.

While praising the country’s economic growth, Prime Minister Modi blamed the Opposition for disruptions in Parliament. “I am sorry to say that a few members couldn’t make their points in the House due to constant disruptions in the House,” he said.

Mr. Modi added that all political fights during the Lok Sabha elections are now in the past. “The country has given its verdict... I request all political parties to rise above their politics and work only for the country.”

Slamming “the negative politics of some parties”, the Prime Minister accused them of using Parliament’s time to hide their failures. Speaking with the media before the start of the session, he said Opposition parties tried to not let him speak in Parliament in the last session, adding that such a tactic has no place in democracy.

Mr. Modi said his government is moving forward to implement on the ground the guarantees he has given to the people.

“This is the Budget Session. The guarantees that I have been giving, we are moving forward to implement those guarantees on the ground,” he said.

“This Budget is an important Budget of the Amrit Kaal. The opportunity of five years that we have, this budget will decide the direction of that journey as well as lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047,” Mr. Modi said.

He also said the Budget Session is an important destination in our democracy’s proud journey.

A government has come back to power for the third term after 60 years, he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on July 23.

(With PTI inputs)

