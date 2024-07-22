Opposition tried to silence me in Parliament: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

A day before the presentation of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 said the Union Budget 2024 will set the “direction of our journey for next five years and set strong foundation for Viksit Bharat”.

“We are working to gradually realise the guarantees I have given... Positive outlook, investment, and performance define India, it is at the peak of opportunities... People have given verdict, will appeal to all political parties to fight together for country for next five years,” Mr. Modi said.

Slamming “the negative politics of some parties”, the Prime Minister accused them of using Parliament’s time to hide their failures. He said Opposition parties tried to not let him speak in Parliament in the last session, adding that such a tactic has no place in democracy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on July 23.