National

Opposition to skip Constitution Day celebration

Floral tributes being paid to the Constitution of India as part of the Constitution Day celebrations in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju
Special Correspondent New Delhi 25 November 2021 22:42 IST
Updated: 25 November 2021 22:42 IST

Congress has taken a decision not to send in any representative to the Central Hall

Opposition parties are likely to skip the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament on Friday.

The Congress has taken a decision not to send in any representative to the Central Hall, where President Ram Nath Kovind will read the Preamble.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Cabinet Ministers and MPs will be participating in the event. The Government has also invited the public to participate through a special portal, where the Preamble in 23 languages is being provided.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National
political parties
politics
national politics
constitution
Read more...