Opposition to hold march, joint rally on 12 Rajya Sabha members’ suspension

Government remains adamant on its position

In an escalation of the protests on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members, the Opposition parties will march to Vijay Chowk and also hold a joint rally where national heads of leaders will participate later in the week.

Monday is the 13th day of the protest. With the government remaining adamant on its position, stating that the suspension would be revoked only if an apology is made on the floor of the House, Opposition leaders at the morning meeting decided that there was an urgent need to scale up the protest.

The Trinamool Congress till Monday evening has not confirmed their participation in these two events.

In the House, disruption continued. The first half of the proceedings of the day were washed out.

Deputy leader of the Congress in the House Anand Sharma urged the government to heed to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu’s advice to two sides to sit and resolve the issue when the House met in the morning.

There was no response from the government, following which the Congress staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition was “repeatedly requesting” the government to find a solution. “The government cannot dictate what should [we] do, what should [we] not do? They are repeatedly refusing to concede our request and they are putting the blame on us. So it’s not good. Therefore, I can say that the government is adamant and... they are provoking us to disrupt the House. So, in protest of that, we will walkout,” he stated.

Despite the walkout, Mr. Naidu adjourned the House for a week.

Wrong statements: Goyal

When it met at 12:00 noon, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said “allegations and wrong statements” were made by Mr. Kharge. “They should not think that we have not responded. We constantly tried speaking to the Leader of Opposition and members but they are making statements that they will not apologise as they have not done anything wrong,” he observed.

The Opposition members have let down the dignity of the House, he alleged. They were not feeling sorry for their conduct displayed in the previous session, he added.

Mr. Goyal’s comments provoked an Opposition protest, which led to another adjournment within three minutes.