Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha

22 September 2020 11:14 IST

Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Shiv Sena, Left and AAP are among the political parties boycotting the session.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Mr. Azad also demanded that the government brings a bill which should ensure private players don’t procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

He also asked the government that the MSP should be fixed from time to time as the C2 Swaminathan formula.

As many as eight members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday after the government brought a motion in this regard which was passed by the House by voice vote. These eight members were suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the passage of the two key farm bills that were passed on Sunday by Rajya Sabha amid chaos.

Later, Congress whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh listed out seven reasons behind the decision to boycott the proceedings.

“Here are the 7 reasons why the Congress and like-minded parties are boycotting rest of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha:

* The manner in which Bills have been bulldozed by the Government.

* The manner in which 8 MPs were suspended without listening to them and without division on suspension motion which is as per rules.

* The manner in which Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to speak.

* The manner in which the Government has simply failed to accommodate views of the Opposition.

* The manner in which crucial Bills have not been referred to Standing or Select Committees.

* The manner in which Division was not allowed on the 2 agricultural marketing Bills.

* The manner in which MSP was not made part of the agricultural marketing law and not made applicable to private trade,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted.

Along with Congress, the DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Shiv Sena, Left and AAP are also boycotting the session.