Watch | Why are parties boycotting the rest of the Rajya Sabha Monsoon session?

A video explainer on the Opposition MPs' decision to boycott Rajya Sabha

Eight Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended by the House on Monday for their “unruly” behaviour during the debate and voting on the two farm sector Bills.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

Indian National Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh took to twitter to give 7 reasons behind the decision to boycott the proceedings:

* The manner in which Bills have been bulldozed by the Government.

* The manner in which 8 MPs were suspended without listening to them and without division on suspension motion which is as per rules.

* The manner in which Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to speak.

* The manner in which the Government has simply failed to accommodate views of the Opposition.

* The manner in which crucial Bills have not been referred to Standing or Select Committees.

* The manner in which Division was not allowed on the 2 agricultural marketing Bills.

* The manner in which MSP was not made part of the agricultural marketing law and not made applicable to private trade.

Along with Congress, the DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Shiv Sena, Left and AAP are also boycotting the session.

It has been announced that the Parliament, which was initially scheduled to end on October 1, will wind up on September 23 taking into account the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.