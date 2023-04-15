Opposition targets PM Modi over Satya Pal Malik’s claims on Pulwama attack

April 15, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition parties on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations, including one in which he claimed that Mr. Modi had asked him to keep quiet after Mr. Malik told him that the Pulwama terror strike happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans from Jammu to Srinagar despite intelligence inputs about threats.

Mr. Malik, who was the J&K Governor during the Pulwama terror attack and the withdrawal of special status granted under Article 370, made several explosive comments as part of an hour-long interview with journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire in which he described Mr. Modi as “ill-informed” about J&K. The former Governor also said that the Pulwama attack was used for political benefit and added that even the National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval advised him to remain silent.

In the interview, Mr. Malik said the Prime Minister was “not particularly averse to corruption” and did not take action against the Goa government when Mr. Malik pointed it out to him as the Governor of the State and he was subsequently transferred to Meghalaya. He also said that his appointment with President Droupadi Murmu was cancelled at the last minute when he was Governor and claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) decides the appointments list for the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Targeting the Modi government over the Adani issue, the former Governor said “people have started believing that the Prime Minister is interested in the financial dealings of the Adani Group” and the government has not been able to answer Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questions.

Answers sought

The Congress also demanded answers from the Centre on the outcome of the probe into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The Congress asked the Modi government to “come clean” on the revelations made by Mr. Malik as he was not only a constitutional functionary but also a BJP leader, who had joined the party before the 2014 elections.

Addressing a joint press conference along with party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-led Union government of adopting a strategy of “silence” on every key issue.

“This government believes in the principle of minimum governance and maximum silence… It is the government’s responsibility to answer questions raised by the Opposition,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“He [Mr. Malik] must have been a trusted person of the Prime Minister as he was the Governor of J&K at a sensitive time when Article 370 was being removed. His comments cannot be ignored,” added Mr. Khera.

“After a period of over four years, where has the inquiry in the Pulwama terror attack reached? Where, when, how and who will fix the accountability for NSA Shri Ajit Doval and then Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh,” asked Ms. Shrinate.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned for questioning by the CBI over irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, cited Mr. Malik’s interview to target the BJP over corruption.

“Satya Pal Malik ji has said that Modi ji is not averse to corruption. I am not saying this but one of their own... In the same interview, he also said some BJP Chief Ministers indulge in corruption and collect money. They don’t keep all the money to themselves but send the money to above and from there, it is invested in the companies of their friend,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Sharing a clip of Mr. Malik’s interview on the alleged corruption, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “To whom does ₹20,000 crore belong — why is the Prime Minister so afraid of answering this question?”

Stating that the BJP uses Central agencies to serve its interests, the official handle of the Trinamool Congress tweeted, “Now, we learn that even the President’s official appointments are fixed as per PM @narendramodi’s will & whim! India’s Democracy is endangered!”

Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja tweeted that the allegations are serious and “... if true, are a damning indictment of the state of national security, corruption & federalism under Modi. These extremely critical allegations coming from the horse’s mouth must be probed independently and fairly”.