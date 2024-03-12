Opposition spreading lies about CAA, claims Amit Shah

March 12, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that it is only meant to give citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries not to take away citizenship from people of the country.

“Owaisi is telling lies, so is (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge and also Rahul Gandhi. These people want to do vote bank politics. The CAA does not have any provision to remove citizenship, I want to reassure our minority brothers,” he told a meeting of party’s booth level presidents at L.B. stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The CAA is the promise made in the party’s manifesto and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto since 2014” including building the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, removing Article 370 to free Kashmir, brought the ‘Triple Talaq’ bill for benefit of Muslim women, passed women quota bill plus did many reforms.

Earlier, he had exhorted the party’s social media warriors at another public meeting at a private function hall to ensure that more than 12 Parliament seats (out of 17 in Telangana) are won in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls likely to be held in April-May.

Stating that the social media warriors were as important as foot soldiers knocking on the doors of each and every voter seeking support for the third successive term for Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah claimed that people across the States have anyway decided on electing Mr. Modi again.

“I have been travelling to different parts of the country and everywhere the slogan is for “Modi...Modi” from among the poor, youth, farmers, women and others. You have to strive to see that we will win majority seats here so that we can win 400 seats in the country,” he said.

Mr. Modi, during his 10 year rule, has brought political stability, put an end to corruption and scams strengthened the security of the country and gave impetus for economic development bringing down the poverty rate. “Modi’s guarantee for the next term will be to make the country into third biggest economic power in the world,” he maintained.

The Congress Party was mired in several scams during its reign and kept most of these works pending due to vote bank politics and minority appeasement, he charged and challenged Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to deny the same. The Home Minister launched a scathing attack against the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime for coming to power in the name of Telangana pride but getting involved in corrupt practices and family rule.

“These two parties and Majlis Party are together, and cannot work for the benefit of Telangana or its people. It is only the BJP under the leadership of Mr. Modi which can develop Telangana. He has shown how to run a corruption free administration, has a matchless track record and a vision for future” he affirmed. TS BJP President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar other leaders were present.

