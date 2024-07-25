Opposition should indulge in debate on Budget, not abuse of PM: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on July 25 accused the Opposition of being more intent on “abusing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than making substantive points during the debate on the Union Budget.

The manner in which some Opposition leaders made their speeches amounted to insulting the House and lowering the dignity of the Budget session, he said, addressing a press conference. “Let us respect the mandate of the people. They have given the mandate to Prime Minister Modi for the third consecutive term. If anybody tries to insult the verdict of the people, they will be punished in the elections,” Mr. Rijiju said.

His remarks came a day after the Opposition claimed that the Union Budget was “discriminatory” against non-NDA-ruled States and alleged that the Prime Minister was running a “shaky and vulnerable” coalition government operating on “borrowed time”.

‘Insulted people’s mandate’

During the general discussion on the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, various Opposition members accused the BJP-led government of doling out sops to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which are ruled by its key allies, the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party, respectively, to ensure that the government faces no hurdles from its coalition partners.

Emphasising that the elections are over, Mr. Rijiju said the focus should now be to work towards a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, and hold constructive discussion on the Union Budget.

“They have insulted the mandate of the people. The Opposition leaders have abused the Prime Minister,” Mr. Rijiju said.

He urged the floor leaders of political parties to direct their members not to create any ruckus in Parliament and to instead have a civilised and sensitive debate during the Budget session.

