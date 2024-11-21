Opposition seeks extension of JPC on Waqf, Chairman says draft report out soon 

Opposition members of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 sought an extension of the panel’s tenure after Chairman Jagdambika Pal announced that Thursday’s (November 21, 2024) sitting was its last and a draft report would be circulated soon.

The Parliament had given the committee a deadline till the first week of the Winter Session to submit its report. The 19-day Session begins on November 25.

Mr. Pal’s announcement that Thursday’s sitting was the last and that the Committee Secretariat would shortly be distributing the draft report, drew howls of protests from the members. The Opposition members raised slogans and there was a heated exchange of words between the two sides. The Opposition members, according to the sources, will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (November 22, 2024), to register their protest.

The government has already listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage in the Winter Session “after the report of the joint committee is presented to the Lok Sabha”.

The Opposition has persistently complained against BJP MP Mr. Pal, accusing him of leaving little time to study the depositions of witnesses, of calling witnesses who had little connection or stake in the Waqf Bill, and brazen misuse of the committee as a political platform.

Several Opposition members of the committee had earlier too approached Mr. Birla with complaints against Mr. Pal.