 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition seeks extension of JPC on Waqf, Chairman says draft report out soon 

Panel chief Jagdambika Pal’s announcement that Thursday’s sitting would be the last drew protests from Opposition members

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition members of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 sought an extension of the panel’s tenure

Opposition members of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 sought an extension of the panel’s tenure | Photo Credit:  Nagara Gopal

 

Opposition members of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 sought an extension of the panel’s tenure after Chairman Jagdambika Pal announced that Thursday’s (November 21, 2024) sitting was its last and a draft report would be circulated soon. 

The Parliament had given the committee a deadline till the first week of the Winter Session to submit its report. The 19-day Session begins on November 25. 

Also Read: Govt lists 15 bills including Waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

Mr. Pal’s announcement that Thursday’s sitting was the last and that the Committee Secretariat would shortly be distributing the draft report, drew howls of protests from the members. The Opposition members raised slogans and there was a heated exchange of words between the two sides. The Opposition members, according to the sources, will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (November 22, 2024), to register their protest. 

The government has already listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage in the Winter Session “after the report of the joint committee is presented to the Lok Sabha”.

The Opposition has persistently complained against BJP MP Mr. Pal, accusing him of leaving little time to study the depositions of witnesses, of calling witnesses who had little connection or stake in the Waqf Bill, and brazen misuse of the committee as a political platform.

Several Opposition members of the committee had earlier too approached Mr. Birla with complaints against Mr. Pal.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.