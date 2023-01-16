Opposition running negative campaign against govt and Modi: BJP

January 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting in New Delhi on January 16, 2023 accused the Opposition of consistently running a “negative campaign” and using “abusive language” against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership, the party said, the country had enhanced its global image. Accusations by the Opposition continued, despite Supreme Court verdicts in the government’s favour on those issues, the political resolution passed on the first day of its two day national executive said.

The resolution also heaped fulsome praise on BJP president J.P. Nadda for having led the party to major victories, brightening prospects that he may get an extension in the position, at the end of the executive meet. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who briefed the press after the resolution was passed, clarified that Mr. Nadda’s extension had not come up in the discussion.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed the resolution at the key meeting, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol seconded it, said Ms. Sitharaman.

With Mr. Rijiju belonging to a tribal community, Mr. Maurya to the Other Backward Classes and Mr. Karjol from the SC community, the BJP’s messaging through the national executive to foreground social groups that the BJP has wooed with considerable electoral success in the last few years, was also clear.

Ms. Sitharaman said the political resolution cited a number of issues over which the Opposition had built a campaign against the government, including Rafale, Pegasus, Central Vista project, demonetisation and EWS quota, and said the Supreme Court verdicts in the government’s favour on them exposed it. “Unfounded allegations were levelled against PM Modi but the crushing legal response exposed the Opposition,” she said, citing political resolution.

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is seen as an incorruptible leader who is working for the country’s interest and whose leadership has found respect globally”.

“Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that this is not an era of war during his telephonic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed in the G-20 declaration at Bali and his push for United Nations reform has been recognised,” she said. She said that India was at the forefront of efforts to make the voice of the Global South heard and was providing leadership on that forum.

The political resolution lauded the BJP’s historic verdict in the Gujarat assembly polls and a number of bypolls to assert that it will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP has said that it might have lost the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections but its vote share was just 1% less than that of the Congress,” said Ms. Sitharaman.

She also said that State units from Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya that are gearing up for Assembly elections presented reports on organisational readiness with regard to these polls.

When asked specifically about Mr. Nadda’s extension, since his three-year tenure ends this month and no organisational elections to enable the election of a new party president has been done, Ms. Sitharaman said that “no such discussion was part of the political resolution.”