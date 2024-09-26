GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition-ruled States have failed to address rising unemployment, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited Periodic Labour Force Survey data to claim that there are glaring disparities in job creation in the States led by Opposition parties. The economies of these States are crippled by governance failure, addiction to borrowing and reckless spending on populist promises and freebies, he said.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Citing data from Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed Opposition-ruled States for rising unemployment. In a statement in New Delhi on Thursday (September 26, 2024), the Minister said the Opposition-ruled States have failed in addressing the rising unemployment rate, particularly among the youth. He said there are glaring disparities in job creation in the States led by Opposition parties.

“According to the survey, Kerala, ruled by the Opposition, recorded one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the country, with an overall unemployment rate of 29.9% in the 15-29 age group. Particularly concerning is the gender disparity, with 47.1% of females and 17.8% of males without jobs in the State,” the Minister said.

He said youth are being robbed of their future and young women have been “shockingly abandoned” by their own governments. “These states are collapsing under the weight of their own mismanagement and corruption,” he said.

He said there is a severe failure in governance in the Opposition-ruled States, leading to job crisis and financial mismanagement. Their addiction to borrowing and reckless spending on populist promises and freebies are “crippling” the State economies, leaving them in fiscal ruins, Mr. Pradhan said. “While the Opposition is busy buying votes with empty promises and pushing their States into bottomless debt, their youth are paying the price—unemployed, disillusioned, and left behind. It’s an unforgivable betrayal,” he said. These governments are not just incompetent but dangerous too, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP-ruled States such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, he said, have successfully kept youth unemployment under control at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively. “While the BJP is consistently working towards empowering the youth and creating jobs, the Opposition remains mired in mismanagement and unfulfilled promises. It’s time for the people of these States to demand accountability and look towards leadership that delivers results,” Mr. Pradhan said.

