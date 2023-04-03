ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition questions delay in survey to assess poverty

April 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

“More than a decade has passed since the last survey... This explains the complete lack of direction in Modi government’s approach towards problems of the country,” said MP P. Sandosh Kumar on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha underway during the second phase of Budget Session of Parliament on April 3, 2023. Communist Party of India MP P. Sandosh Kumar in a question asked the Centre about national surveys undertaken to get poverty estimates. | Photo Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Ministry of Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in Rajya Sabha on April 3 that the last time the Centre made an estimate of the poverty line and poverty ratio was in 2013, based on the Large Sample Surveys on Household Consumer Expenditure carried out by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in 2011-12.

ALSO READ
Centre in ‘denial mode’ of India’s poverty, hunger issues: P. Chidambaram

The Opposition questioned this and said the Centre’s latest statistics on poverty was at least nine years old.

The answer was given in reply to a question raised by Communist Party of India MP P. Sandosh Kumar. He said the data exposed the reality of all tall claims by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“More than a decade has passed since the last survey, the Centre does not have an estimation of the situation of the poor people of the country. This explains the complete lack of direction in Modi Government’s approach towards problems of the country,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the survey, the number of poor people in the country was 27 crore in 2011-12.

“Lack of any step taken by the Modi Government in the past decade, there is no way to know what is the current number of poor people and the tall claims made about the improvement in the lives of the poor have any solid, measurable basis,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US