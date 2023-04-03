HamberMenu
Opposition questions delay in survey to assess poverty

“More than a decade has passed since the last survey... This explains the complete lack of direction in Modi government’s approach towards problems of the country,” said MP P. Sandosh Kumar on Monday

April 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha underway during the second phase of Budget Session of Parliament on April 3, 2023. Communist Party of India MP P. Sandosh Kumar in a question asked the Centre about national surveys undertaken to get poverty estimates.

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha underway during the second phase of Budget Session of Parliament on April 3, 2023. Communist Party of India MP P. Sandosh Kumar in a question asked the Centre about national surveys undertaken to get poverty estimates. | Photo Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Ministry of Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in Rajya Sabha on April 3 that the last time the Centre made an estimate of the poverty line and poverty ratio was in 2013, based on the Large Sample Surveys on Household Consumer Expenditure carried out by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in 2011-12.

The Opposition questioned this and said the Centre’s latest statistics on poverty was at least nine years old.

The answer was given in reply to a question raised by Communist Party of India MP P. Sandosh Kumar. He said the data exposed the reality of all tall claims by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“More than a decade has passed since the last survey, the Centre does not have an estimation of the situation of the poor people of the country. This explains the complete lack of direction in Modi Government’s approach towards problems of the country,” he said.

According to the survey, the number of poor people in the country was 27 crore in 2011-12.

“Lack of any step taken by the Modi Government in the past decade, there is no way to know what is the current number of poor people and the tall claims made about the improvement in the lives of the poor have any solid, measurable basis,” he added.

