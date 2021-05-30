Opposition quarantined itself during pandemic: Nadda

New Delhi

30 May 2021 16:24 IST

Marking the seventh anniversary of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J. P. Nadda on Sunday said while crores of his party workers were serving people by helping them with Covid relief material, the Opposition had "quarantined" itself and works to lower the morale of the country during the pandemic.

Mr. Nadda, addressing the BJP workers virtually, told them to continue working to help people during the pandemic and not get bothered by "obstructors" who absolve themselves from their responsibility.

The BJP is observing the anniversary of its government at the Centre as "Seva Diwas" and in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the party has decided not to celebrate the day, but instead organise relief works under the campaign 'Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai.

He said that as part of the campaign, BJP MLAs and MPs, including Union ministers, were participating in relief works in at least two villages.

“In this pandemic, BJP workers, without being bothered about their wellbeing, are standing with the people. But the Opposition has gone into lockdown and quarantined itself. It is visible only in virtual press conferences or on Twitter,” Mr. Nadda said.

“Some are 'sadhak' (doers), while some are 'badhak' (obstructors). Such people are also in Delhi. But we don't have to get bothered by them and continue in our endeavour to serve people and help them during the pandemic,” he said.

Taking on Opposition leaders over their statements about the vaccination drive against Covid, the BJP chief said that they were the ones who questioned vaccines to create doubts in the minds of people.

The government, he said, is providing free ration to the poor and has now taken the step of providing free education and other benefits to children who lost their parents to Covid. He also flagged off vehicles carrying relief material for Covid-affected families.